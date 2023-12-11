2 men sentenced to life in connection to May 2020 Albany ice machine murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been convicted in the Albany ice machine murder.

Christopher Cooks and Mareo Jackson were convicted by a Dougherty County Superior Court Jury after less than three hours of deliberation.

Both were convicted in connection to the May 13, 2020, shooting death of Dequario Antwon Thomas and the aggravated assault of Kenya Moffett in the same incident.

WALB’s Madison Foglio covered the trial for Cooks and Jackson in connection to this incident on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The jury began deliberating on Friday afternoon and returned the verdict on Monday morning, according to a release by the Dougherty County District Attorney. The jury returned a guilty verdict of all counts against both Cooks and Jackson.

Both were found guilty on the following counts:

Malice murder

Felony murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Both Cooks and Jackson were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus a total of 35 years in prison following the life sentence, according to the release.

Jackson also had an existing probation violation sentence revoked in full to prison concurrent with his sentence for this incident.

Dougherty Judicial Circuit District Attorney Greg Edwards found that these crimes were particularly disturbing because the defendants were targeted and stalked by Thomas before attacking him at the ice machine at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Sylvester Road and then maliciously firing multiple shots at the vehicle at Moffett for no reason.

“Our mission continues, and I want to assure our citizens that this office is actively engaged in prosecuting all crimes in our community, especially those serious violent crimes, and our efforts have been met with success, thanks to our law enforcement community and concerned citizens stepping forward to voice their intolerance for such crimes when they witness it — thanks to throw combined efforts, we have gained conviction after conviction against criminals who have perpetrated crimes in Dougherty County. We further hope that these actions will help deter future violence in the community,” Edwards said.

