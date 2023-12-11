2 charged in Valdosta shooting death

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly summer shooting in Valdosta.

The shooting happened on Aug. 1 around 12:20 a.m. and resulted in the death of Antonio Bernard Johnson, 22, behind an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Baytree Drive, according to a Valdosta Police Department (VPD) statement.

On Friday, Dec. 8, two suspects in the shooting, Jaylan Copeland, 21, and Elijah Davis, 18, were arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Copeland is currently in the Lowndes County Jail. Davis is currently in the Henry County Jail on unrelated charges.

The investigation is still active and future charges are pending, according to VPD.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the VPD Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

