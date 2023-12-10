2 men wanted for questioning in deadly Willard Ave. shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for two people wanted for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide.

Sherod Winchester, 19, and Tayvion Alazon Winchester, 23, are involved in the Dec. 6 Willard Avenue that killed one and injured two others.

Sherod stands at 5′11 and weighs 146 pounds. Tayvion stands at 5′7 and weighs 156. Both are believed to be related.

Tayvion also has five active warrants for probation violation, obstruction of law enforcement, aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree.

APD says that Tayvion is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 854-0103.

