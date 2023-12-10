We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

2 men wanted for questioning in deadly Willard Ave. shooting

Sherod Winchester (left) and Tayvion Alazon Winchester (right) mugshots.
Sherod Winchester (left) and Tayvion Alazon Winchester (right) mugshots.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for two people wanted for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide.

Sherod Winchester, 19, and Tayvion Alazon Winchester, 23, are involved in the Dec. 6 Willard Avenue that killed one and injured two others.

Sherod stands at 5′11 and weighs 146 pounds. Tayvion stands at 5′7 and weighs 156. Both are believed to be related.

Tayvion also has five active warrants for probation violation, obstruction of law enforcement, aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree.

APD says that Tayvion is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 854-0103.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay with WALB for updates.
First Alert Weather Day ended for parts of South Ga.
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
Bainbridge Public Safety investigating murder-suicide
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say
Agents found two firearms, about 18 grams of cocaine, about 67 grams of marijuana and $1,000...
2 men arrested in Thomas Co. drug bust
Runners from across South Georgia came together to raise money for an important cause right...
35th Annual Jingle Bell Jog raises money for NICU Expansion

Latest News

Police are saying they're seeing a steady increase of mail thefts especially during the...
WALB Investigates: South Ga. prosecutors, banks trying to crack down on mail thefts
A 1-year-old is making a complete recovery after being diagnosed with a congenital heart...
South Ga. baby makes a complete recovery after open heart surgery
The most common type is Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) which Cashton was diagnosed with...
South Ga. baby makes a complete recovery after open heart surgery
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
Bainbridge Public Safety investigating murder-suicide