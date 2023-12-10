FIRST ALERT: Tornado watches issued for parts of South Ga. on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday, Dec. 10.

Current weather conditions could mean a chance for damaging winds, flash flooding and tornado activity throughout the day.

South Georgia counties under a tornado watch that extends until 9 a.m. include:

Calhoun

Clay

Early

Quitman

Randolph

Stewart

Sumter

Terell

Webster

We’ll keep you updated on all severe weather developments.

