FIRST ALERT: Tornado watches issued for parts of South Ga. on Sunday
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:54 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday, Dec. 10.
Current weather conditions could mean a chance for damaging winds, flash flooding and tornado activity throughout the day.
South Georgia counties under a tornado watch that extends until 9 a.m. include:
- Calhoun
- Clay
- Early
- Quitman
- Randolph
- Stewart
- Sumter
- Terell
- Webster
We’ll keep you updated on all severe weather developments.
