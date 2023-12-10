We're Hiring Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watches issued for parts of South Ga. on Sunday

Stay with WALB for updates.
By Tommie Owens and WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:54 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday, Dec. 10.

Current weather conditions could mean a chance for damaging winds, flash flooding and tornado activity throughout the day.

South Georgia counties under a tornado watch that extends until 9 a.m. include:

  • Calhoun
  • Clay
  • Early
  • Quitman
  • Randolph
  • Stewart
  • Sumter
  • Terell
  • Webster

We’ll keep you updated on all severe weather developments.

