First Alert Forecast

A chance for strong to severe storms is possible on Sunday in SWGA.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are starting the evening with a few showers and storms, but most will remain dry. Lows tonight will be warm in the low 60s. A cold front moves through this weekend with widespread showers and thunderstorms by the start of Sunday. Some of these storms could be severe storms as a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) blankets most of SWGA. The main threats are damaging winds, flashing flooding, and a brief tornado or two that cannot ruled out. Rain will start around 6 AM and continue through the evening. Severe chances will end by the late afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 30s leading into Monday morning.

A sunny start to the next work week with below-average highs for both Monday and Tuesday as highs in the mid-50s take over. Temperatures will remain mild through the middle of the work week as well with a few clouds joining in with the sunshine. We do not see any signs of showers or storms through the work week, but more chances of rain are forecast sometime through Friday into Sunday. Strong storms could be a concern once again and temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above average by the next weekend. We will keep you updated.

