First Alert Forecast

Severe weather chances have ended for SWGA, but here comes the colder temperatures.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers will continue throughout portions of this evening before a strong cold front moves through the area. This cold front will bring very chilly temperatures in the 30s on Monday morning. The breezy northwest will make things feel chilly. Monday will be fairly cool, but dry with highs in the 50s. By the middle of the week, a gradual warming and moistening trend is expected with breezy conditions likely due to a tight pressure gradient as high pressure grows in strength. Rain chances are forecast to increase heading into the next weekend as another Gulf low tries to develop to our southwest. It’s too early to tell on the exact details of this next building system.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Stay with WALB for updates.
