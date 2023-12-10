We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Doctors and medical personnel will probably want to stay away from using artificial intelligence for medical advice.

Researchers at Long Island University posed 39 real-life medication-related queries to the free version of ChatGPT. The study found that ChatGPT provided accurate responses to only about 10 of the questions.

For the other 29 prompts, the answers were incomplete or inaccurate, or they didn’t even address the questions.

Interestingly, when researchers asked for scientific sourcing for answers, the platform fabricated references and citations in some cases.

A spokesperson for OpenAI, the organization that develops ChatGPT, said it advises users not to rely on responses as a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay with WALB for updates.
First Alert Weather Day ended for parts of South Ga.
Agents found two firearms, about 18 grams of cocaine, about 67 grams of marijuana and $1,000...
2 men arrested in Thomas Co. drug bust
Kirone Tramaine Wilson is wanted for a Nov. 30 murder that happened in Americus.
GBI searching for man wanted in connection to Americus murder
Currently, medical marijuana is only available to Georgians with approval from their doctor to...
Ga. to become 1st state to allow pharmacies to sell medical marijuana
The victim’s body has been sent off for an autopsy to find the cause of death.
Man found dead at Valdosta business, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
Bainbridge Public Safety investigating murder-suicide
People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Heavy fighting across Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed US military and diplomatic support
A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods