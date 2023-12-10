We're Hiring Wednesday
Bainbridge Public Safety investigating murder-suicide

Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.(Gray News)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.

According to Bainbridge Public Safety, a man killed his wife and then himself on Saturday. The Decatur County Deputy Coroner told WALB that the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m.

Officials are not releasing additional information until the families are notified.

Stay with WALB for updates.

