Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in burglary

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect involved in a burglary in the Woodcrest subdivision.

On Friday morning, a man believed to be in his late 40s to early 50s burglarized a home in the Woodcrest subdivision, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials describe the man as having a white goatee, wearing a gray zippered sweatshirt and black pants.

He was driving what appeared to be a 2005 Gold Chevy Malibu.

The man reportedly stole TVs and a laptop.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Worth County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 776-8211.

