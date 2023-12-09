Two Crisp County Cougars sign to play at next level

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - As the high school football season ends, some seniors are hanging up their cleats for good. For a select few players, their football career is just beginning. In Cordele, two players took the first step in their new Journey.

Crisp County’s Barry Walker and KJ Merrell have officially signed their letter of intent to play ball at the next level.

Barry Walker and KJ Merrell sign to play at next level (WALB)

When asked about how it feels to be headed off to school to play football Barry Walker said “It feels great knowing that I’m going to college. Not too many people in my family go to college. It makes me feel good like I’m accomplishing my goals”

He’s not the only one off to chase his dreams “I set this goal when I was six years old. I stayed dedicated to my craft you know. It feels amazing to be in this predicament and I know a lot of kids don’t have this opportunity. God put a favor in my life and I’m really blessed for it” said KJ Merrell.

This is something Barry Walker hasn’t always had his sights set on but thanks to one special person, a new dream became a new reality.

“When Coach L got here, everything got serious. He taught me the ropes every day in and every day out. Coach L is the type of coach who not every day is all about football.” said Walker “He teaches you how to be a man in the real world at the same time. in the football world, Coach L is a pro, he’s a pro at what he does and he’s a really good coach so I respect that about him.”

Walker is set to head off to the University of Alabama Birmingham. The Offensive Lineman helped lead the Cougars to a 7-5 season and a playoff birth. He didn’t do it alone, his teammate KJ Merrell played a huge role in the team’s success this season. Next year, he’ll work to do the same at East Carolina University. A place he says already feels like home.

“I felt like it was the best place for me. The coaches are real genuine and the location is similar to what I’m used to. I felt the connection between the players and the coaches and it just felt like the move to me” said Merrell. KJ Merrell joined Walker in crediting the success they’ve had both on and off the field to their head coach.

”I can play a good role in the leadership program,” said Merrell. “I feel like I can become a great leader, you know the coaches instilled in us at a young age. I feel like I can bring that leadership role to the team.”

As Lawrence Smith wraps up his second season as Crisp County’s head coach, he is sad to see two of his guys go but is confident both teams are getting two special players saying “I’m going to miss both those guys and I’m rooting for them at the next level. Amazing, amazing young men. It’s very underrated and something you don’t see from a lot of men and women, the respect factor, the accountability factor. Those are things that make those two young men very very amazing at life, once a cougar always a cougar.”

Both Barry Walker and KJ Merrell are heading off to school as they are set to enroll early. They’ll officially start their new journey in January.

