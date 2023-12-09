We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Trojans Boys Basketball comes out on top in Friday night thriller

By Janyre Cooper
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans Boys Basketball hosted the Monroe Golden Tornadoes for a Friday Night Matchup. Braylon Chaney got things going early for the home team putting up the first six points. Fans had to wait until the second half for things to get good.

Monroe leading 26-20 Justin Burns lays it up to give Monroe two points and the Golden Tornadoes are on top by eight.

Shortly after, Zacorey Peterson gave Monroe their biggest lead of the night. On their home court, the Trojans weren’t backing down easy. Braden Moore took things into his own hands. The night’s leading scorer hit back-to-back scores to tie things up at 31.

The rest of the Trojans got involved after that, Josiah Parker found the junior in transition and the Trojans took the lead. If you think Moore was done after that, think again. The Junior put up 20 points in the third quarter.

As they made their way to the fourth quarter. Monroe’s James Adams found the hoop to put the green and gold down one with less than forty seconds to play.

The Trojans needed an answer and in typical fashion, the one who started the night. Braden Moore knocks down the game-winner to take down the Golden Tornadoes 58-56.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigators are now in charge of the investigation.
Report: Man injured in Albany shooting, 10 shots fired
The victim’s body has been sent off for an autopsy to find the cause of death.
Man found dead at Valdosta business, homicide investigation underway
The deadly shooting happened at the end of November.
16-year-old charged with murder in Tifton shooting death
Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted on kidnapping charge in Thomasville
Police are saying they're seeing a steady increase of mail thefts especially during the...
WALB Investigates: South Ga. prosecutors, banks trying to crack down on mail thefts

Latest News

Lee County vs Monroe Girls Basketball
Golden Tornadoes Girls Basketball secures third consecutive win
Locker Room Report
WALB 2023 High School Football Award Finalists
Coffee High Trojans prep for semifinals
Semifinals game of the week: Coffee vs Cartersville
Clinch County preps for Manchester
Playoffs Round 3 Game of the week: Clinch County vs Manchester