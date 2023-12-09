Trojans Boys Basketball comes out on top in Friday night thriller

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans Boys Basketball hosted the Monroe Golden Tornadoes for a Friday Night Matchup. Braylon Chaney got things going early for the home team putting up the first six points. Fans had to wait until the second half for things to get good.

Monroe leading 26-20 Justin Burns lays it up to give Monroe two points and the Golden Tornadoes are on top by eight.

Shortly after, Zacorey Peterson gave Monroe their biggest lead of the night. On their home court, the Trojans weren’t backing down easy. Braden Moore took things into his own hands. The night’s leading scorer hit back-to-back scores to tie things up at 31.

The rest of the Trojans got involved after that, Josiah Parker found the junior in transition and the Trojans took the lead. If you think Moore was done after that, think again. The Junior put up 20 points in the third quarter.

As they made their way to the fourth quarter. Monroe’s James Adams found the hoop to put the green and gold down one with less than forty seconds to play.

The Trojans needed an answer and in typical fashion, the one who started the night. Braden Moore knocks down the game-winner to take down the Golden Tornadoes 58-56.

