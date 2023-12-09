We're Hiring Wednesday
Rain and storms over the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An overcast with seasonal highs mid-upper 60s on Friday. Tonight clouds hold and not as cold lows drop only into the low-mid 50s.

Rain chances return early Saturday. Passing showers are likely throughout the day but not a washout. Much wetter Sunday as a cold front pushes east. A large area of showers and storms move into SGA around sunrise spreading east into the afternoon. SGA is in a Marginal Risk for a few strong possibly severe storms with threats of damaging winds and an isolated tornado. The threat is low but not zero. Have multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings.

As the front slides across SGA, the severe threat ends early afternoon however showers linger and strong NW winds will usher in drier and colder air. Gradual clearing brings sunshine back on Monday and most of the week. Temperatures remain below average with highs in the low 50s to low 60s while lows range from the low 30s to low 40s.

