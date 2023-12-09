Golden Tornadoes Girls Basketball secures third consecutive win

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - In Leesburg, the Lady Trojans looking to put an end to the Golden Tornadoes win streak and secure their first win of the season in their home opener against the Monroe.

A slower start for both teams. The first score came two minutes into the game when Taylor Mckinzy knocked down the three-point shot. Mckinzy was hot beyond the arc knocking down her second triple in the first half. She put up eight of the Golden Tornadoes ten points in the first quarter.

The lady Trojans would go on top at the end of one. Camya Hutcherson found Kendall Millsaps to bring the score to 12-10 Trojans.

The tornadoes open things up in the second. Monroe’s KJ Acree found success all over the court. The Lady Trojans had to find a way to answer for Monroe in the second. Acree and her squad outscored the Trojans 20 to 8 to extend their lead to ten going into the break.

Late in the game, the Trojans cut the lead to seven but it wasn’t enough.

The green and gold get their third straight win 62-50 improving their record to 5-2. Leading the way for the Golden Tornadoes was KJ Acree with 20 points and not too far behind was Taylor Mckinzy with 17 points.

Monroe’s Head Coach Jennifer Acree spoke after the game on her team’s performance saying “She played well shooting that ball, she played well. We just have to keep playing hard go back to the drawing board, fix some things for tomorrow night and we’re good. We will win the games that we need to win”

