GBI searching for man wanted in connection to Americus murder

Kirone Tramaine Wilson is wanted for a Nov. 30 murder that happened in Americus.
Kirone Tramaine Wilson is wanted for a Nov. 30 murder that happened in Americus.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is searching for the suspect involved in a Nov. 30 murder that happened in Americus.

Kirone Tramaine Wilson, 22, is wanted for the murder of Kewan Laquent Morgan, 44, according to the GBI.

Wilson was last known to be in the Americus area. He is described as standing at 5′8 and weighing 160 pounds.

The GBI says that he may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Region 3 Americus Office at (229) 931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677. Anonymous tips can also be made via the GBI tip line at 1(800) 597-8477 or online by clicking here.

