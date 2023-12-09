We're Hiring Wednesday
Ga. to become 1st state to allow pharmacies to sell medical marijuana

Botanical Sciences to host free sign-up for CBD medical card
The Georgia Board of Pharmacy began accepting applications this week.
By Quinlan Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia is expected to become the first state to allow independent pharmacies to sell medical marijuana. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Georgia Board of Pharmacy began accepting applications in early December.

But the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is fighting it. They’re sending a warning to pharmacies that dispensing THC is unlawful as it remains a Schedule 1 Drug.

Gary Long, chief executive officer of Botanical Sciences, says they are looking ahead to help qualify patients to gain access to medical cannabis.

Gary Long, CEO, Botanical Sciences
Gary Long, CEO, Botanical Sciences(WALB)

“We want to be a source of information to the citizens of our state in getting the word out, in making sure that they’ve got the information that they need to make good decisions for their health,” Long said.

Botanical Sciences was the first chosen, highest-rated company among all applicants for the state’s cannabis process.

Currently, medical marijuana is only available to Georgians with approval from their doctor to treat chronic illnesses. This expansion will allow for medical sales in independent pharmacies to reach more patients.

“It’s important for not only patients, but the providers who can recommend these products to their patients to be aware of the availability of medical cannabis for these patients and the symptoms they’re experiencing,” Long said.

Long says that’s just what Botanical Sciences will be doing tomorrow, the free medical card sign-up at Pretoria Fields Brewery will be an interview process with physicians.

“That’s typically pain that’s not been well treated with traditional methods,” Long said. “There’s a lack of awareness in our state that number one, medicinal cannabis is legal, it is available to patients who meet these qualifying conditions and it’s important for not only patients but the providers who can recommend these products to their patients to be aware of the availability of medical cannabis.”

Botanical Sciences couldn’t comment on the DEA due to potential legal issues. Medical marijuana is legal in the state of Georgia, but federally cannabis is still deemed to be illegal.

It’s unclear at the moment how the program will proceed in light of the DEA’s pushback. In a letter sent out by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), they recommended to the DEA that cannabis be rescheduled and moved to the Schedule III drug category.

That would allow for CBD to be legally accessible through a prescription, and make it legal for pharmacies in Georgia.

Botanical Sciences will be hosting a free sign-up at the Pretoria Fields Brewery Holiday...
Botanical Sciences will be hosting a free sign-up at the Pretoria Fields Brewery Holiday Market, Saturday and Sunday for medical cannabis. The event will be from 11 a.m. - 4p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday.(Botanical Sciences)

Here’s what you need to know if you plan on attending the Saturday, Dec. 8 event at Pretoria Fields Holiday Market:

  • 17 qualifying conditions include seizures, intractable pain, PTSD, cancer, multiple sclerosis, autism, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, hospice, sickle cell disease, and Crohn’s disease.
  • In some cases, the physicians do require the patient to provide medical records and information that they’ve been treated for the qualifying diseases.
  • Bring identification, as your information will be entered into the state’s Department of Health website which is how you would receive your card if you qualify for one.

To learn more about Botanical Sciences, click here.

