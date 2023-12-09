Albany Night to Shine needs clothing donations for 2024 event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New to ‘Night to Shine’ for 2024 is the ‘Dress Shop,’ where registered guests can find their dream dress, tie or socks, free of charge.

It’s something that Byne Baptist Church Pastor Mark Jackson says will make the night even more special.

“We have the opportunity to help them feel like they entered into an amazing space where they are a princess picking out the perfect dress for them,” said Jackson.

Jackson first ran Night to Shine in Albany in 2023. Although the evening was a great success, he said he noticed the challenge some of the guests faced in getting an outfit.

“For a lot of our guests, they have limitations,” said Jackson. “Many of them work or live in Group homes, and they have limitations to shop locally, both places to shop and the ability to shop.”

In order to ease the burden on guests for 2024, they are teaming up with local businesses to set up drop-off locations for new and old clothes.

“It just makes me feel good, as a business owner to be able to help as much as I can,” said Cathy Lanier, owner of Plantation Gallery.

“The more the community is involved in this, the bigger that it’s going to be, and the more that we’ll be able to do in the coming years,” said Mandy Fagiano, the Dress Shop Coordinator.

Jackson was involved with ‘Night to Shine’ before he came to Albany in 2021. He’s experienced the Dress Shop for Night to Shine in other cities and has seen its impact on their guests.

“It created another opportunity to help guests feel, you know, loved, valued and created with purpose and celebrated,” said Jackson. “And the atmosphere of the dress shop is almost as electric as the atmosphere of Night to Shine.”

Here is the list of places acting as drop-off locations:

Plantation Gallery

Mcgehee’s Tire Services

Knights Apparel & Gifts (Leesburg)

Baconton Charter School

Sherwood Christian Academy

Byne Christian School

They are accepting donations from now until the end of 2023. For more information on Night to Shine, click here.

