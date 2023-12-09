35th Annual Jingle Bell Jog raises money for NICU Expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Runners from across South Georgia came together to raise money for an important cause right here in Albany.

The 35th Annual Jingle Bell Jog was held on Saturday, Dec. 9 to fund the expansion of the NICU Unit and Children’s Miracle Network at Phoebe. This event helps support smaller patients across Southwest Georgia.

The NICU and Children’s Miracle Network at Phoebe is a need of expansion to accommodate more patients. Phoebe Foundation interim director Parker Douglas says the babies in the NICU need a lot more care and the units need the funding.

“Our Phoebe is licensed from anywhere between 27-30 babies and our needs are a lot higher than that. So, this expansion is needed. It will double the capacity of our current NICU, double the square footage of the current NICU. And just as a reminder we serve a 22-county region and we are one in six of a perinatal transports unit for the state of Georgia,” Douglas said.

The run can provide some of the funding needed. Parker says each year the proceeds go towards it, and this year they need as many donations as they can to start and complete the project.

“I would encourage folks to hop on our website supportphobe.org and check out all that we have to offer. We have the Jingle Bell Jog, we have the Lights Of Love, you can give online every dollar counts,” Douglas said.

Ashlynn Johnson is the mother of her NICU baby Ellie, who was born at just 27 weeks, and a 5K runner. She says it was an emotional day, as it was the first time they came back to Albany since being released.

“It’s important for us to come back here and give back to the community that gave so much to us. She was born at 27 weeks. I didn’t know Albany had a NICU unit and we lived about an hour and 30 minutes away. So for us it was a nice to have a resource close by, and raise money for future NICU babies was an awesome experience,” Johnson said.

All the proceeds from Saturday’s race will help benefit the children’s miracle network at Phoebe in effort to support Southwest Georgia’s smallest patients.

Not only are people running for a good cause, but the race comes with a bonus! It’s also the qualifier for a bigger race - the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta.

“So my goal initially was the to run the 5K but my friends, they all signed up for the 10K so guess what I changed and I ran the 10K. I had a great time and it was fun,” Penny Peters, Tifton Resident and 10K runner, said

“So yeah that was our goal to qualify for the Peachtree and the Gate River run in Jacksonville. And we did that today, so it was a great cause a great race, and we all did well,” Andy Marzen, Tifton Resident and 10K runner, said

“It’s always great to be able to come out and have some fun and do good in the process. So it makes me feel good,” Joseph Knoll, Tifton Resident and 10K runner, said.

The expansion of the NICU unit is expected to be complete sometime in the Fall of 2024.

