2 men arrested in Thomas Co. drug bust

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested following a search warrant executed in Thomas County on Tuesday.

Agents with the Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics agency executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of S. Church Street in Meigs, Georgia, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

During the search, agents found two firearms, about 18 grams of cocaine, about 67 grams of marijuana and $1,000 cash.

Officials arrested Renard Mitchell and Roncin Mitchell, according to the post.

Agents then assisted the Grady County Sheriff’s Office in executing a search warrant at Renard’s house in Grady County and found two more firearms.

Both Renard and Roncin were arrested and are facing the following charges:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Renard is also charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

