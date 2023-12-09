We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

2 men arrested in Thomas Co. drug bust

Agents found two firearms, about 18 grams of cocaine, about 67 grams of marijuana and $1,000...
Agents found two firearms, about 18 grams of cocaine, about 67 grams of marijuana and $1,000 cash.(Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested following a search warrant executed in Thomas County on Tuesday.

Agents with the Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics agency executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of S. Church Street in Meigs, Georgia, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

During the search, agents found two firearms, about 18 grams of cocaine, about 67 grams of marijuana and $1,000 cash.

Officials arrested Renard Mitchell and Roncin Mitchell, according to the post.

Agents then assisted the Grady County Sheriff’s Office in executing a search warrant at Renard’s house in Grady County and found two more firearms.

Both Renard and Roncin were arrested and are facing the following charges:

  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Renard is also charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigators are now in charge of the investigation.
Report: Man injured in Albany shooting, 10 shots fired
The victim’s body has been sent off for an autopsy to find the cause of death.
Man found dead at Valdosta business, homicide investigation underway
The deadly shooting happened at the end of November.
16-year-old charged with murder in Tifton shooting death
Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted on kidnapping charge in Thomasville
Crisp County Sheriff's Office urges citizens to remove valuables and lock vehicles.
Two stolen vehicles found after being reported stolen in Crisp Co.

Latest News

Kirone Tramaine Wilson is wanted for a Nov. 30 murder that happened in Americus.
GBI searching for man wanted in connection to Americus murder
His body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Man found dead at Valdosta business, homicide investigation underway
The parade will be in downtown Albany at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
APD issues PSA for the upcoming weekend community events
Donations are being accepted until the end of 2023.
Albany Night to Shine needs clothing donations for 2024 event