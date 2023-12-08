WALB Investigates: South Ga. prosecutors, banks trying to crack down on mail thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement said mail thefts are up during the holiday season.

“Why would they do that? Easy money? No, you’re risking being jailed,” said Terri Stumpe, owner of Royal Collection in Albany. “It’s crazy. It’s just somebody else trying to make money off of someone. It’s just sad.”

Stumpe used to drop off checks for her lease to the Meredyth Drive drop box which has now been completely removed after being broken into by suspected thieves. Now, Stumpe is more cautious about her mail after experiencing mail theft firsthand earlier in 2023.

A mail drop box located on Meredyth Drive that was once taped off after reported mail thefts is now complexly out of service. (walb)

“The next thing I know, I’m getting a call from Synovus Bank, and they’re trying to verify a check that somebody was trying to cash,” she said.

The suspected thief tried to take more than $3,000 from Stumpe’s account. Luckily, her bank caught it in time and the suspect is now facing a third-degree forgery charge.

“It’s discouraging, because number one, it just makes you a little aggravated,” Stumpe said.

Lee County District Attorney Lewis Lamb said his office is being aggressive when going after mail thieves.

“If we find you we’re going to prosecute you to the fullest extent,” he said.

He added that offenders can face up to five years in prison but a lot of times, mail theft cases go unreported, and are unable to be prosecuted.

“It’s something we find particularly frustrating and particularly offensive because of the way it affects people and their everyday lives,” Lamb said.

This has prompted banks across South Georgia to band together and turn to state lawmakers for a solution. Tony Clark, regional manager at Colony Bank, said they’ve held forums, talked with state representatives and have even gone to the capitol as an advocacy group.

The United State Postal Service has reported several mail thefts throughout the post year. (walb)

“It shows just how big a problem this is,” Clark said.

Clark said the prosecution process for fraud crimes needs to be more urgent. He also said there need to be changes to the state regulations on how long a bank is required to help victims. According to the Georgia Code, after 60 days, banks don’t have to address forged checks.

“You need to have more time for people to discover that they might be a victim of fraud,” he said.

It will take time for regulations and prosecution procedures to change. Until then, banks are forced to take precautions in-house like offering customers positive pay and reminding everyone to check their bank accounts every day.

“How do we stop this? You know, and it’s going to take us all working together you know to be able to combat this fraud,” said Jill Tilley, a Colony Bank treasury solution advisor.

