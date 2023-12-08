WALB 2023 High School Football Award Finalists
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2023 football season is nearing the end. South Georgia teams and players have displayed excellence all year long. This year live on December 14, 2023, WALB will host the 1st annual Locker Room Report Awards Show. Here is a list of the award categories and the finalists.
2023 High School Football Locker Room Report Award Finalists
MVP
Fred Brown – Coffee High Trojans (RB)
Drew Folsom – Cook Hornets (QB)
Ny Carr – Colquitt County Packers (WR)
Jay Kanazawa – Schley County (QB)
Ousmane Kromah – Lee County (RB)
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rodge Waldrop – Brookwood School Warriors (QB)
Aaron Bryant – Clinch County Panthers (QB)
Keenan Phillips – Bainbridge Bearcats (RB)
KJ Spence – Cairo Syrupmakers (RB)
Trey Brenton – Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets (RB)
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kameyon Green – Monroe Golden Tornadoes (DL)
Dee Reddick – Thomas County Central (DB)
Nick Pace – Colquitt County Packers (LB)
Eric Brantley – Valdosta Wildcats (DL)
B.J. Jones – Lanier County Bulldogs (DB)
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brooks Moore – Cook Hornets (K/P)
Josiah Davis – Berrien Rebels (KR)
Brett Fitzgerald – Colquitt County Packers (K)
De’mar Riley – Valwood Valiants (KR)
Demario Haire – Lee County Trojans (ST)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Maurice Freeman – Brooks County Trojans
Brad Wells – Valwood Valiants
Mike Coe – Coffee Trojans
Justin Rogers – Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets
Byron Slack – Cook Hornets
Casey Soliday – Irwin County Indians
BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jaken Thomas – Irwin County Indians (RB/DB)
Anthony Tyson – Sumter County Panthers (QB)
Tycavion Stovall – Early County Bobcats (RB)
Antwan Clayton – Dooly County Bobcats (QB)
Aaron Bryant – Clinch County Panthers (QB)
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE YEAR
Irwin County Indians
Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes
Coffee High Trojans
Clinch County Panthers
Early County Bobcats
DEFENSIVE LINE OF THE YEAR
Monroe Golden Tornadoes
Valdosta Wildcats
Thomas County Central Yellowjackets
Coffee High Trojans
Lee County Trojans
UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR
Junior Burrus – Brooks County Trojans (QB)
Lyndon Worthy – Worth County (QB)
Tayt Snellgrove – Valwood Valiants (QB)
Jaylen Johnson – Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets (QB)
George Lamons Jr. – Brooks County Trojans (WR)
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Thomas County Central Yellowjackets
Coffee High Trojans
Valwood Valiants
Clinch County Panthers
Brooks County Trojans
Cook High Hornets
Dooly County Bobcats
Crisp County
