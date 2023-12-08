WALB 2023 High School Football Award Finalists

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2023 football season is nearing the end. South Georgia teams and players have displayed excellence all year long. This year live on December 14, 2023, WALB will host the 1st annual Locker Room Report Awards Show. Here is a list of the award categories and the finalists.

2023 High School Football Locker Room Report Award Finalists

MVP

Fred Brown – Coffee High Trojans (RB)

Drew Folsom – Cook Hornets (QB)

Ny Carr – Colquitt County Packers (WR)

Jay Kanazawa – Schley County (QB)

Ousmane Kromah – Lee County (RB)

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rodge Waldrop – Brookwood School Warriors (QB)

Aaron Bryant – Clinch County Panthers (QB)

Keenan Phillips – Bainbridge Bearcats (RB)

KJ Spence – Cairo Syrupmakers (RB)

Trey Brenton – Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets (RB)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kameyon Green – Monroe Golden Tornadoes (DL)

Dee Reddick – Thomas County Central (DB)

Nick Pace – Colquitt County Packers (LB)

Eric Brantley – Valdosta Wildcats (DL)

B.J. Jones – Lanier County Bulldogs (DB)

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brooks Moore – Cook Hornets (K/P)

Josiah Davis – Berrien Rebels (KR)

Brett Fitzgerald – Colquitt County Packers (K)

De’mar Riley – Valwood Valiants (KR)

Demario Haire – Lee County Trojans (ST)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Maurice Freeman – Brooks County Trojans

Brad Wells – Valwood Valiants

Mike Coe – Coffee Trojans

Justin Rogers – Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets

Byron Slack – Cook Hornets

Casey Soliday – Irwin County Indians

BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jaken Thomas – Irwin County Indians (RB/DB)

Anthony Tyson – Sumter County Panthers (QB)

Tycavion Stovall – Early County Bobcats (RB)

Antwan Clayton – Dooly County Bobcats (QB)

Aaron Bryant – Clinch County Panthers (QB)

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE YEAR

Irwin County Indians

Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes

Coffee High Trojans

Clinch County Panthers

Early County Bobcats

DEFENSIVE LINE OF THE YEAR

Monroe Golden Tornadoes

Valdosta Wildcats

Thomas County Central Yellowjackets

Coffee High Trojans

Lee County Trojans

UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR

Junior Burrus – Brooks County Trojans (QB)

Lyndon Worthy – Worth County (QB)

Tayt Snellgrove – Valwood Valiants (QB)

Jaylen Johnson – Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets (QB)

George Lamons Jr. – Brooks County Trojans (WR)

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Thomas County Central Yellowjackets

Coffee High Trojans

Valwood Valiants

Clinch County Panthers

Brooks County Trojans

Cook High Hornets

Dooly County Bobcats

Crisp County

