LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday morning, a Lowndes County Schools bus was hit by a car in a minor accident, according to the school system.

They issued this statement on the incident:

“A Lowndes County Schools bus was rear ended this morning, but thankfully no students were on the bus and the driver was not hurt.”

We’ll keep you updated.

