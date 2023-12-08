Two stolen vehicles found after being reported stolen in Crisp Co.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has recovered two stolen vehicles.

On Friday, at around 3:20 a.m., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling the city limits of Cordele when he attempted to stop a silver Honda Pilot.

According to CCSO, after a brief chase, three individuals in hoodies fled from the vehicle on foot while the vehicle was still in drive on W 19th Ave. The vehicle continued to roll and stopped against a tree in the 300 block of W 19th Ave.

Deputies later found a backpack, gun, two magazines, and two cell phones inside the vehicle. The Deputy contacted the vehicle owner and determined the vehicle had been stolen without the owner’s knowledge.

After Deputies left the victim’s residence, Crisp County E-911 dispatch the Cordele Police Department (CPD) regarding a stolen vehicle from E 17th Avenue. Deputies located the unoccupied, stolen vehicle in the 27th alley and notified CPD.

According to the release, CCSO and CPD are investigating these incidents. Entering autos and attempts to enter autos were reported to Crisp County E-911 into the early morning hours.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to remove valuables and lock vehicles.

Stay informed and communicate with law enforcement and neighbors if you see something suspicious. Sharing information and being vigilant collectively can help deter criminal activity. If you have cameras on your property, please check them and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

“See Something Say Something” to report suspicious activities, tips, or crimes; citizens can CALL/TEXT our tip hotline at (229) 322-8891, leave a tip online at https://crispcountysheriff.com/crime-stopper, or call 9-1-1. Reporters can remain anonymous if desired.

