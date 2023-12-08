We're Hiring Wednesday
Trending warmer then wetter

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A freezing cold start gave way to milder low-mid 60s Thursday afternoon. High clouds rolling in will thicken tonight. Otherwise not as cold with lows upper 30s low 40s Friday morning. An overcast and seasonal highs mid 60s will end the week.

Look for partial clearing even a few passing showers and warm mid 70s on Saturday.

As a strong storm system pushes east rain chances rise late night into early Sunday. Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms push across #SGA until a cold front ushers in drier air. Clearing gets underway from the west to east during the afternoon. It’ll become breezy and much colder.

Next week cool and dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

