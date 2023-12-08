Therapeutic horseback riding scholarships available for those with physical and cognitive disabilities

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia residents with physical and cognitive disabilities can now get scholarships to participate in therapeutic horseback riding lessons with Hands and Hearts for Horses in Thomasville.

The new scholarship program welcomes those in the community with disabilities, starting at age 4, all the way to senior adults. Riders are learning to sit, stand and even walk again on their own from the classes given at the stable. And there are a few requirements for the funding.

“Anyone that comes that is interested in riding, but they can basically demonstrate some kind of financial need, and so we award it based on a siting scale all the way up to 100% scholarship you know, and up from there,” said Susie Shin, executive director of Hands and Hearts.

Meet Paisley-Rae. She went from lying down completely on a horse to now being able to ride independently sitting up thanks to therapeutic riding lessons.

“We were able to strengthen the muscles enough to keep everything intact. And because we come as often as we do, it really helps keeping her in good shape,” Crystal Weber, the mother of Paisley-Rae, said.

The new scholarship program for therapeutic horseback riding is a unique opportunity for those who suffer from disabilities. The program is now open and is taking applications and this year, they’re extending it to at-risk youth too. Hands and Hearts for Horses says no client should ever be turned down because of their inability to pay.

Paisely-Rae was diagnosed at six months old with CDKL5, a rare genetic disorder that affects less than 50,000 people in The United States. 90% of children diagnosed with this disorder are females. Paisley-Rae started the therapeutic classes when she was 4 years old, today she’s 7, and her mom says she has seen a lot of improvement in her daughter.

“I don’t think they were sure that she would be able to do it because she wasn’t sitting independently or anything like that yet, she’s full assist and at the time,” Weber said. “She was really sedentary. She doesn’t sit up, she doesn’t move, she might roll and kind of make some noise, but she doesn’t like do anything. Since she started riding three years later, she now rides pretty much independently.”

For children like Paisley-Rae, sitting, walking and standing are unexpected with her diagnosis. But now she’s crawling and taking bigger strides to becoming more independent.

“It’s not that they can’t do it, it’s that they typically don’t. And so her going from completely laying down, to rolling over, to crawling, to sitting up, to standing. She does not stand independently, she does sit independently, and she can sit as long as she wants.” says Weber.

To donate to the scholarship fund or get a child or client into the program, you can contact Hands and Hearts for Horses on their website by clicking here.

