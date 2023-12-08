We're Hiring Wednesday
Suspect arrested, 1 still wanted in Blakely shooting

Photos of Blakely shooting suspects Roy Jones, left, and Desmond Stapleton
Photos of Blakely shooting suspects Roy Jones, left, and Desmond Stapleton(Source: Blakely Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an early October shooting in Blakely, according to police. One man is still wanted.

The shooting happened on October 8, 2023.

Roy Jones, 20, was arrested on an aggravated assault charge on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in Clay County, Georgia. Several agencies were reportedly involved in his arrest.

A 16-year-old was taken into police custody during the same Tuesday operation for a separate aggravated assault and robbery charge Blakely police were investigating.

Desmond Stapleton, 20, is still wanted by law enforcement on an aggravated assault charge related to the October shooting, per BPD.

If you have any information on his location or this case, you can contact the Blakely Police Department at (229) 723-3414.

