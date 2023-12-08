Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Lee Co. farm damaged by Hurricane Michael

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock plans to bring suggestions from local farmers back to the Senate for the new farm bill. This comes after he visited a Lee Couty farm Friday that still had damage from Hurricane Michael.

“We are seeing climate change. The farmers know it. We’re seeing stronger storms, they’re coming more often,” he said.

Those storms wiped out important crops like pecans and peaches, leaving farmers to start their growing processes over.

Farmers said pecan crops took a huge hit this year from summer storms and an early March freeze. (walb)

“I love what I do but it makes you question what you do. You have a lot of variables that you can’t control,” said Justin Jones, Owner of Jones Planting Company.

Jones says what he faced in 2018 with Hurricane Michael is exactly what a lot of South Georgia farmers are facing right now. Hurricane Idalia impacted over 13,000 ag businesses.

Farmers say the future of the ag industry lies within the new farm bill. it’s updated every 5 years.

Due to the Senate and members of Congress still debating on updates for this year’s Farm Bill, a one-year extension was added to the past farm bill.

“Issues around crop insurance, strengthening our federal nutrition programs, and supporting our universities like the University of Georgia and Fort Valley State University all of which are so important to the work that farmers do. These are some of the things I’ll be focused on as hopefully we move the farm bill forward,” Warnock said.

But farmers also want to see changes in some policies within the ag industry to help with further recovery efforts.

Warnock heard concerns from local farmers including about the fate of the new Farm Bill. (walb)

“Yield exclusion and our crop insurance policies would be a saving grace to pecan farmers,” said Marianne Brown, a South Georgia Farmer.

Jones says he struggled with the current crop insurance policy. Right now, there isn’t a yield exclusion in the policy which would allow producers to exclude a damaged crop from their production history to help with coverage. That and other concerns are what Senator Warnock said he plans to bring back to the Senate.

“This is a tough business. The margins are narrow and what we don’t want is for the policy to get in the way. the policies we pass oughta be helpful to farmers,” he said.

For now, the 2018 farm bill is extended until September 2024.

