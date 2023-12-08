We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Report: Man injured in Albany shooting, 10 shots fired

APD investigators are now in charge of the investigation.
APD investigators are now in charge of the investigation.(Source: MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured in an early Thursday morning shooting in Albany, according to a police report.

Police were first called to a home on the 400 block of Louis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after the city’s gunshot detection system registered 10 gunshots in the area.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest inside a home.

10 rifle shells were found outside of the home, and four bullet holes were found in the home, per the report.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was not described in the report as having life-threatening injuries.

APD investigators are now in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots of Tray'veon Jackson, Tyshaundre Jackson and Basharia Tucker.
3 suspects arrested in connection to an Albany shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
Two people were shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One person died from their...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in Albany homicide, ‘brawl’ breaks out at Phoebe Main after shooting
Suspects Fred Kaylor, D'Travion Sims, Scotty Tyler, Ty'Quan Rollins
4 arrested in part of Albany homicide investigation, several firearms seized
Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted on kidnapping charge in Thomasville
Merry Acres Middle School resumes operation after alleged bomb threat
Merry Acres Middle School resumes operation after alleged bomb threat

Latest News

Nick Smarr and Jody Smith
7th annual memorial service for 2 fallen Americus officers
Plenty of people here in South Georgia have voiced their concerns.
South Ga. banks crack down on mail thefts
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say
For the last six years, Rev. J.D. Martin, with Citizens Against Violence, has been working...
Citizens Against Violence Ministries helps local law enforcement