Report: Man injured in Albany shooting, 10 shots fired

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured in an early Thursday morning shooting in Albany, according to a police report.

Police were first called to a home on the 400 block of Louis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after the city’s gunshot detection system registered 10 gunshots in the area.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest inside a home.

10 rifle shells were found outside of the home, and four bullet holes were found in the home, per the report.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was not described in the report as having life-threatening injuries.

APD investigators are now in charge of the investigation.

