We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Puppies dumped in taped-up box in cemetery, reward offered

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas animal rescue is offering a reward after finding a box of puppies dumped in a cemetery.

On Wednesday, Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.

The puppies, which weighed between 2 to 3 pounds each, were malnourished and have roundworms, but they tested negative for canine parvovirus.

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)

“The tiniest is not doing well and [has] been put on a heating pad,” Marked Tree Animal Rescue said in a statement shared on social media.

The animal rescue said help is needed providing care for the dogs.

“Compromised animals require extra everything,” the charity said.

The group is accepting donations:

  • Paper towels
  • Disinfecting bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Puppy food
  • Cotton swabs
  • Bedding

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said a reward is offered for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for illegally dumping the animals.

Anyone with information about the puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots of Tray'veon Jackson, Tyshaundre Jackson and Basharia Tucker.
3 suspects arrested in connection to an Albany shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
Two people were shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One person died from their...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in Albany homicide, ‘brawl’ breaks out at Phoebe Main after shooting
Suspects Fred Kaylor, D'Travion Sims, Scotty Tyler, Ty'Quan Rollins
4 arrested in part of Albany homicide investigation, several firearms seized
Merry Acres Middle School resumes operation after alleged bomb threat
Merry Acres Middle School resumes operation after alleged bomb threat
Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted on kidnapping charge in Thomasville

Latest News

Nick Smarr and Jody Smith
7th annual memorial service for 2 fallen Americus officers
Plenty of people here in South Georgia have voiced their concerns.
South Ga. banks crack down on mail thefts
President Biden says he wants to make a deal with Republicans in order to get more aid to...
Biden willing to compromise with GOP on border security
FILE - Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys, Paulette Loftin and Amy Hopp, during his...
Michigan school shooting victims to speak as teen faces possible life sentence
The final hearing is set for Friday. (CNN, POOL, WXYZ, GETTY IMAGES, FAMILY OF JUSTIN...
Michigan school shooter could spend life in prison