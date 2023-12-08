We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Mother of Florida boy accused of football practice shooting now charged with felony

Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence. (WFTV, APOPKA POLICE DEPARTMENT, ORANGE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman whose 11-year-old is accused of shooting two teenagers at a football practice in October was charged with a felony Thursday after authorities say she left a loaded gun in a worn and tattered cardboard box in her car.

Sharelle Johnson, 33, did not have the box secured and it was easily opened, according to a news release issued by the state attorney’s office. Investigators say Johnson’s son took the gun from the car and shot two teens following an argument at football practice.

She was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of a child. A conviction carries up to five years in prison. A lawyer representing the family didn’t immediately return a phone message left with his office.

Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of...
Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of a child.

A report from the Apopka Police Department said the child had been chased and attacked by the shooting victims, with a witness telling detectives one of the shooting victims had slapped him in the face.

Surveillance video showed one of the victims chasing the 11-year-old before the shooting, according to police records. Someone tried to break up the altercation, but the suspect grabbed the gun and ran toward the two teens, police wrote in the report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots of Tray'veon Jackson, Tyshaundre Jackson and Basharia Tucker.
3 suspects arrested in connection to an Albany shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
Two people were shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One person died from their...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in Albany homicide, ‘brawl’ breaks out at Phoebe Main after shooting
Suspects Fred Kaylor, D'Travion Sims, Scotty Tyler, Ty'Quan Rollins
4 arrested in part of Albany homicide investigation, several firearms seized
Merry Acres Middle School resumes operation after alleged bomb threat
Merry Acres Middle School resumes operation after alleged bomb threat
Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted on kidnapping charge in Thomasville

Latest News

Nick Smarr and Jody Smith
7th annual memorial service for 2 fallen Americus officers
Plenty of people here in South Georgia have voiced their concerns.
South Ga. banks crack down on mail thefts
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for 1st time since cardiac arrest
Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of...
Mother arrested after son seen shooting teens