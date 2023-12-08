Man found dead at Valdosta business, homicide investigation underway

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation has begun after a man was found dead at a Valdosta store Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Valdosta officers were called to a business on the 2100 block of Bemiss Road to a report of a person being dead.

When officers got on the scene, they say they found a 70-year-old man dead at the back of the store. Police say this was likely an “isolated event.”

Detectives are treating the man’s death as a homicide, according to a statement from VPD.

The victim’s body has been sent off for an autopsy to a Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office to find the cause of death.

The case is under investigation.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

