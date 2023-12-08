We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Longtime attendant gets gas station named after him for his 45 years of service

A Phoenix gas station is being renamed to Jerry’s Filling Station in honor of a longtime attendant. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A longtime attendant is getting a gas station named after him thanks to his years of customer service.

KPHO reports that new signs are about to appear at a gas station at the corner of 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Phoenix area.

The Sinclair station has been operating at the busy intersection since 1969. And attendant Jerry Howard has been working there almost as long.

“When I came to work here, I had a following as a local paper boy,” Howard said. “Next thing you know, the guy who owned this place had the local paper boy and all his customers from the entire neighborhood.”

Howard’s customer base grew as the demand for full-service gas stations declined.

People come to see him, enjoying that little bit of extra customer service.

“You go out, ask them what you can do for them,” he said. “Check their tire pressure and oil and get them some clean windows. Give them good service. That’s what it’s all about.”

Howard started the job at age 17 and has worked the pumps for 45 years.

In those nearly five decades of service, he’s served some famous faces, professional athletes, rock stars and politicians.

He said his regular customers are like family to him.

“They’re like a tight-knit family,” Howard said. “And you treat them like family.”

To honor Howard, the owners of the Sinclair station will be changing its name to Jerry’s Filling Station.

The new signs haven’t gone up yet, but a new clapboard sign on the corner says, “Honk if you love Jerry!”

And the already bustling intersection has been noticeably louder since the sign went up.

Howard said he appreciates the honks, and they make him smile.

“I hear a lot of honks,” he said. “People wave and I try to wave back.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One person died from their...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in Albany homicide, ‘brawl’ breaks out at Phoebe Main after shooting
Mug shots of Tray'veon Jackson, Tyshaundre Jackson and Basharia Tucker.
3 suspects arrested in connection to an Albany shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
Roberto Andablo Gaona, 32, knew Torres and the two has an infant child together. (GBI)....
Man convicted in 2022 Brooks Co. murder, now awaiting sentencing
Suspects Fred Kaylor, D'Travion Sims, Scotty Tyler, Ty'Quan Rollins
4 arrested in part of Albany homicide investigation, several firearms seized
Jaylin Luster, 24
Suspect named in shooting outside an Albany Circle K

Latest News

Nick Smarr and Jody Smith
7th annual memorial service for 2 fallen Americus officers
Plenty of people here in South Georgia have voiced their concerns.
South Ga. banks crack down on mail thefts
Joseph David Emerson, left, appears in Multnomah County Circuit Court for an indictment...
Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut plane’s engines is released from jail; must avoid aircraft
Photos of Blakely shooting suspects Roy Jones, left, and Desmond Stapleton
2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted in Blakely shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe