Join WALB as we host the Albany Gingerbread Christmas Parade

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas nearly here, WALB and the city of Albany are bringing viewers coverage of the 33rd Celebration of Lights A Gingerbread Christmas event and parade on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Join WALB’s Riley Armant and Quinlan Parker as we bring you in-person and live-streamed coverage of the event starting just before the parade starts at 6 p.m. Click here to watch.

Vendors and food trucks will be in downtown Albany starting at 4 p.m.

Live bands and entertainment will begin at 4:45 p.m.

For more information on the parade route and road closures, click here.

For a list of holiday events across South Georgia, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.