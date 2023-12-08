We're Hiring Wednesday
Join WALB as we host the Albany Gingerbread Christmas Parade

It'll be a Gingerbread Christmas in downtown Albany!
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas nearly here, WALB and the city of Albany are bringing viewers coverage of the 33rd Celebration of Lights A Gingerbread Christmas event and parade on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Join WALB’s Riley Armant and Quinlan Parker as we bring you in-person and live-streamed coverage of the event starting just before the parade starts at 6 p.m. Click here to watch.

Vendors and food trucks will be in downtown Albany starting at 4 p.m.

Live bands and entertainment will begin at 4:45 p.m.

For more information on the parade route and road closures, click here.

For a list of holiday events across South Georgia, click here.

