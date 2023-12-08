We're Hiring Wednesday
Holiday Celebrations underway across South Ga.

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s The Catch, restaurant joins Host Alicia Lewis in the kitchen to give us a sneak peak of that to expect at the WALB Christmas Party.

The Catch - 2332 Whispering Pines Rd, Albany, GA, United States, 31707
The Catch - 2332 Whispering Pines Rd, Albany, GA, United States, 31707(The Catch Facebook)

Yodee’s Mobile Fresh returned to the Good Life City with their famous donuts and frappe’s! Their schedule for the week is posted every Monday on their Facebook page.

Yodee's Mobile Fresh - Menu: Homestyle doughnuts original glazed, peanut butter glazed and...
Yodee's Mobile Fresh - Menu: Homestyle doughnuts original glazed, peanut butter glazed and chocolate glazed, iced coffee and more!(Yodee's Mobile Fresh Facebook)

Thomasville’s 37th Annual Victorian Christmas begins Dec. 14 and 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each night in Downtown Thomasville. Nicole Elwell, Special Event Manager joined Alicia to share all good things top expect this year! For more information visit https://thomasvillega.com/attractions/events/victorian-christmas

