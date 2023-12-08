Georgia Southwestern University Athletics hosts annual education day

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Every year Sumter County Schools and Georgia Southwestern University team up to allow students to watch college athletics up close and personal. Today, was that special day for students. The Storm Dome welcomed Sumter County kids for an in-state men’s basketball matchup.

“One of the things is we have a great partnership with Georgia Southwestern University.” said Sumter County Schools Superintendent Walter Knighton. “They bring their specific players to our school and read to our students. Our teachers and students look forward every year to coming to GSW Education Day.”

The Storm Dome welcomed Sumter County students for an in-state men’s basketball matchup. GSW versus Middle Georgia State. Students and teachers packed the bleachers to cheer on the hurricanes. The energy in the storm dome was electric. Students got the chance to show off their smiles, muscles, and dance moves on the jumbotron. A few also got to catch their teachers competing for cash prizes. “I’m going to get some more decorations for my classroom, some pencils, they always need pencils and paper. I teach P.E. too so more equipment to do with the kids. Well of course all students love sports and love field trips, getting away from school, and seeing something different than the classroom. It’s a reward for them. they have to at least improve on math and reading test scores” said a teacher at Sumter County Elementary.

It wasn’t just the students who had an unforgettable but the athletes on the court as well.

Cade Joiner, a member of the University Systems Board of Region said “The crowd has been amazing, one of the loudest crowds I’ve seen all year anyway in the whole state, it brings energy you see how hard the guys are playing on both sides out there. It’s just a win-win for everybody.”

The hurricanes gave the kids a great game. JaKwon Moore led the way with 20 points, three steals, and one assist. Jaylen Johnson was right behind him with 14 points, 4 steals, and 1 assist while Christian Koonce finished 12 points and 1 steal. GSW sent Sumter County kids home with the victory and a glimpse into life as a hurricane.

”They take a wonderful experience away to see why Georgia Southwestern is a great place to further their education once they graduate.” said Joiner

‘‘We always talk about our students being college career-ready. So to have an opportunity to come on to a college campus and get some of that type of experience, can also encourage and inspire them to want to move to that level” said Knighton.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.