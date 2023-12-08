16-year-old charged with murder in Tifton shooting death

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old has now been charged with murder by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in the case of a fatal November shooting.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Izaya Harpe was arrested and charged with felony murder in the death of Derrick Wilson, 20, who was found dead in a vehicle at a Tifton intersection on Nov. 30.

Two other victims were also injured during the shooting and were treated and released from the hospital for their injuries, according to a GBI statement.

Harpe is being held at a Regional Youth Detention Center.

If anyone has information on the shooting, they are asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132. Anonymous tips can be by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.