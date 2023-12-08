Dougherty Co. program helping foster children receives nearly $20K from an Albany business

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was a wholesome moment as a great sense of gratitude could be felt throughout the room as the Dougherty County CASA received a check for close to $20,000 to date.

“It’s overwhelming for us, but it’s also just a blessing, right before Christmas, literally,” Charlene Maldonado, executive director of Dougherty County CASA, said.

CASA, or Court-Appointed Special Advocate, is a volunteer-driven non-profit helping children in the foster care system. Maldonado says volunteers are a big need here in Dougherty County

“Currently in Dougherty County, we have about 250 plus children in the foster care system,” Maldonado said. “The time length that a child is in foster care can vary. It can be as quick as six months, but it could extend out to five years plus.”

The check was presented by the Webstaurant Store in Albany. Lora Carlsen is the recruiter and community relations coordinator for Webstaurant. She said it’s important for businesses to give back to their community because they are a part of it.

“Our employees are this community,” Carlsen said. “We have a lot of employees that are volunteers in a lot of different things; their churches, organizations and we want to support those efforts.”

CASA tells WALB, that the funds will be going towards child advocacy, technology and getting extra Christmas presents for kids this year. But their greatest need is to train volunteers.

“We are a volunteer-driven program,” Maldonado said. “Our volunteers is what makes our program click and it’s what helps the children in our community.”

