200 Airmen return home to Moody Air Force Base after deployment

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - More than 200 Airmen were reunited with their families at Moody Air Force Base, after an overseas deployment to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in March of 2023.

“This is the best gift that I could ask for to have him home,” Mandy Fitzpatrick, wife of Airman Brandon Fitzpatrick, said.

Friday more than 200 Airmen were reunited with their families at Moody Air Force Base (Source: WALB)

The Fitzpatricks were amongst the group of families that were excited to have their family put back together after an eight-month-long deployment.

“I’m excited to relearn them, it’s been a long time away so I get to work back into being a day again after 8 long months,” Brandon Fitzpatrick, an Airman, said.

Airman Victor Montanez was met by his wife of just one year — he was deployed after just four months of marriage, and they are ready to finally have their honeymoon.

“My Lord…I want to go the Bahamas or something, we have to go somewhere big to celebrate our honeymoon finally,” Victor said.

“Finally, we are going to be together and enjoy married life,” Ruby Montanez, Victor’s wife, said.

This was also a special moment for the Santana family. Eddie Santana’s parents traveled from Alabama to welcome him back home.

“I am very excited, it’s been a long deployment so to see my daughter, wife, and for parents to come all the way from Alabama,” Airman Eddie Santana said. “So I’m excited to spend time with the family for the holidays and New Year’s with the family and celebrating Christmas.”

Moody Air Force Base also held a welcome reception for families to enjoy and celebrate the return of these Airmen.

