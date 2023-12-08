We're Hiring Wednesday
1 in custody for attempted vandalism at MLK’s birth home in Atlanta

Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home is at 501 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home is at 501 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta.(WVLT)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vandalism attempt at Martin Luther King Jr.’s home in Atlanta Thursday night is under investigation, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said a suspect has been detained in connection to the vandalism attempt.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the extent of the vandalism attempt.

The house, which was acquired by the National Park Service in 2018, has been closed to the public since late November. The historical site is set to undergo major renovations and reopen in November 2025.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

