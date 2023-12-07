We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

You can get a Starbucks drink for 50% off every Thursday in December

Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.
Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.(Starbucks)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks is giving its reward members a sweet deal on Thursdays in December.

Every Thursday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Starbucks rewards members can get 50% off one drink.

Starbucks is calling the promotion “Festive Thurs-Yays.”

The discount applies to orders placed in the app or in person. Starbucks says you can apply the coupon at checkout when ordering in the app or ask your barista to apply it for you.

There is a limit of one discounted drink per rewards member every Thursday.

Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One person died from their...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in Albany homicide, ‘brawl’ breaks out at Phoebe Main after shooting
Mug shots of Tray'veon Jackson, Tyshaundre Jackson and Basharia Tucker.
3 suspects arrested in connection to an Albany shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
Roberto Andablo Gaona, 32, knew Torres and the two has an infant child together. (GBI)....
Man convicted in 2022 Brooks Co. murder, now awaiting sentencing
Jaylin Luster, 24
Suspect named in shooting outside an Albany Circle K
WALB’s Madison Foglio will bring developments on the case on Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates...
Trial begins in 2020 Albany shooting death case

Latest News

Suspects Fred Kaylor, D'Travion Sims, Scotty Tyler, Ty'Quan Rollins
4 arrested in part of Albany homicide investigation, several firearms seized
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a stop at the Front Street Pub &...
Donald Trump returns to court as his defense expert asserts there’s no evidence of accounting fraud
Highway Patrol said a Mercer County Deputy was standing outside and behind the patrol vehicle...
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
“Dapper Wednesdays” all started when two third graders, Lincoln Bolitho (left) and James...
2 elementary students start ‘Dapper Wednesdays’ at school to build confidence