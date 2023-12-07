UPDATE: Detour to Phoebe ER entrance effective to begin soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital are alerting the public about a major traffic shift that changes the route to the emergency department at the main hospital.

“Our top priority every day is to keep our patients safe. And so we really have been trying to get the word out so there isn’t any delay in care, so people know where they need to go — when they need to come to the hospital,” Ben Roberts, Phoebe Putney’s director of public relations and communications, said.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, December 8, traffic will no longer be able to cross Jefferson Street at 4th Avenue to get to the emergency department at Phoebe Putney.

Instead of turning on 4th Avenue, you will have to continue down Washington Street and turn left on 5th Avenue instead. Once you’re on 5th Avenue you’ll continue for two blocks and then turn left onto Jefferson Street.

When you arrive at Jefferson Street and 4th Avenue, you are now clear to head down 4th Avenue. The entrance of the emergency department will be just ahead on the left.

A diagram for the emergency room detour route effective Dec. 8 (Source: Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital)

“We understand that it’s been inconvenient and maybe frustrating for patients. We appreciate their patience, and we hope that they are taking that extra step if they need to come to the hospital,” Roberts said.

In September, detours around the hospital caused confusion for a family who was rushing their unresponsive two-month-old baby girl to the emergency room. The child later passed away.

WALB will continue to update the community on the detour updates, as they become available.

