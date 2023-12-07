We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

UPDATE: Detour to Phoebe ER entrance effective to begin soon

Emergency room traffic will follow the detour turn south from 5th Avenue onto Jefferson Street, then make a right onto 4th Avenue to reach Phoebe's ER.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital are alerting the public about a major traffic shift that changes the route to the emergency department at the main hospital.

“Our top priority every day is to keep our patients safe. And so we really have been trying to get the word out so there isn’t any delay in care, so people know where they need to go — when they need to come to the hospital,” Ben Roberts, Phoebe Putney’s director of public relations and communications, said.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, December 8, traffic will no longer be able to cross Jefferson Street at 4th Avenue to get to the emergency department at Phoebe Putney.

Instead of turning on 4th Avenue, you will have to continue down Washington Street and turn left on 5th Avenue instead. Once you’re on 5th Avenue you’ll continue for two blocks and then turn left onto Jefferson Street.

When you arrive at Jefferson Street and 4th Avenue, you are now clear to head down 4th Avenue. The entrance of the emergency department will be just ahead on the left.

A diagram for the emergency room detour route effective Dec. 8
A diagram for the emergency room detour route effective Dec. 8(Source: Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital)

“We understand that it’s been inconvenient and maybe frustrating for patients. We appreciate their patience, and we hope that they are taking that extra step if they need to come to the hospital,” Roberts said.

In September, detours around the hospital caused confusion for a family who was rushing their unresponsive two-month-old baby girl to the emergency room. The child later passed away.

WALB will continue to update the community on the detour updates, as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
APD: 2 suspects arrested in Albany double homicide case
Two people were shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One person died from their...
1 dead, 2 injured in Albany shooting, officials investigating
A 28-year-old man was shot, according to police.
1 arrested, 1 injured in late night Albany shooting
Outside of the Albany mall.
Investors see opportunity in Albany Mall despite nearly 30 vacant stores
Southern Mondy mugshot.
Man arrested in connection to Worth Co. narcotics investigation

Latest News

Two people were shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One person died from their...
1 dead, 2 injured in Albany shooting, officials investigating
Emergency room traffic will follow the detour turn south from 5th Avenue onto Jefferson...
Phoebe Putney Albany ER entrance to be detoured due to sewer project
Two people have reportedly been taken in for questioning.
1 dead, 2 injured in Albany shooting, officials investigating
He is facing either life in prison plus an additional five years or life without parole...
Man convicted in 2022 Brooks Co. murder, now awaiting sentencing