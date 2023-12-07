We're Hiring Wednesday
Second Harvest Food Bank and GAF partner to give back to community

GAF is bringing in more than 100 jobs to Lowndes County over the next six years
GAF is bringing in more than 100 jobs to Lowndes County over the next six years(GAF)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - GAF, North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, in support of Second Harvest Food Bank, recently helped to distribute food in the Valdosta Community.

According to the release, 22 GAF employees, many of whom are Valdosta or Lowndes County residents, worked hand in hand alongside other community volunteers to distribute pantry boxes to over 865 cars and direct traffic to keep everyone safe.

This collaboration is part of GAF’s social impact initiative, GAF Community Matters, which is focused on making a positive difference as neighbors and partners in the community by leveraging roofing expertise, resources and products to help build resilient communities.

Daniel Duston, Plant Manager, Valdosta facility ”Our community was greatly impacted by Hurricane Idalia and many people are still displaced from their homes or recovering from the damage. With the holidays approaching, people need help more this year than in the past. GAF strives to become an integral part of the communities in which we operate, and supporting the city and its residents is a top priority for GAF as it becomes a member of the community.”

GAF announced last year the building of a polyiso manufacturing plant in Valdosta to support its existing commercial roofing operations.

GAF chose Valdosta because of its ideal location relative to other GAF operations as well as the city’s strong community values and talented workforce that brings a wealth of experience and innovative manufacturing capabilities.

GAF is bringing in more than 100 jobs to Lowndes County over the next six years, adding to its Georgia operations in Savannah, Statesboro, and Cumming that collectively employ 225 residents.

