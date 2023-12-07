We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

RSV, COVID, AND FLU: Avoiding the Triple Whammy This Winter

Experts say it’s hard to know just how bad this season will be for these viruses, but they hope these vaccines will help lessen the number of people affected.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Winter is here and with the cooler weather comes viruses, such as the flu, COVID, and RSV. Last year we experienced a rise in all three during December, January, and February. Can we expect the same this season? So how can you protect yourself and your children?

It’s that time of the year … when sickness starts to spread quickly. But this is the first winter that vaccines are available for COVID, RSV, and the flu!

The updated COVID-19 shot was approved by the FDA just in time for the winter season.

Katie Lockwood, MD, Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia says, “I don’t think of it as a new vaccine. I think of it as an updated version.”

Doctor Lockwood recommends the COVID vaccine for everyone six months and older. The new flu vaccine is also recommended for people over six months of age. A recent study found individuals who received the flu shot were half as likely to be hospitalized as those who didn’t.

There are also now RSV vaccines available for infants and older people who are at highest risk of developing life-threatening complications.

Doctor Lockwood says, “Which then provides them immediate protection against RSV and has been shown to decrease hospitalizations by as much as 79 percent.”

Two vaccines are recommended for adults over 60. And a newly approved monoclonal antibody vaccine is now available for babies from birth up until eight months old. And one question all parents have … is it safe to get more than one vaccine at a time?

Doctor Lockwood says, “You can separate them by a few days or a week if you need to or want to, but it’s completely safe to give them all at once.”

Experts say it’s hard to know just how bad this season will be for these viruses, but they hope these vaccines will help lessen the number of people affected.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One person died from their...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in Albany homicide, ‘brawl’ breaks out at Phoebe Main after shooting
Roberto Andablo Gaona, 32, knew Torres and the two has an infant child together. (GBI)....
Man convicted in 2022 Brooks Co. murder, now awaiting sentencing
Mug shots of Tray'veon Jackson, Tyshaundre Jackson and Basharia Tucker.
3 suspects arrested in connection to an Albany shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
Jaylin Luster, 24
Suspect named in shooting outside an Albany Circle K
A 28-year-old man was shot, according to police.
1 arrested, 1 injured in late night Albany shooting

Latest News

Experts say it’s hard to know just how bad this season will be for these viruses, but they...
RSV, COVID, AND FLU: Avoiding the Triple Whammy This Winter
Jerry Benford, 61
Suspect charged after hitting man in the head with a hatchet in Moultrie, GBI says
Obesity affects more than 40 percent of American adults.
Preventing Obesity by Targeting Your Genes
Obesity affects more than 40 percent of American adults.
Preventing Obesity by Targeting Your Genes