New Tifton rideshare resource offering more transportation options

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton residents are voicing their concerns about a lack of transportation. The city doesn’t have public buses, nor taxis and, many say rideshare services aren’t worth it. Now a Tifton entrepreneur is offering a solution.

“It’s local drivers serving their local community at a fair rate and they’re making a livable income from the business.” said Brandon Gandy, creator of Ride Local.“Ride Local, you know, we’re born and raised here. We live here. We know what’s going on. We know what people can afford and we know how much drivers need to make to live here.”

Gandy said Ride Local will fill in the gaps of what he says popular rideshare apps like Lyft and Uber can’t fulfill.

Brandon Gandy said "Ride Local" was inspired by the concept behind "Shop Local". (walb)

Some drivers say the pay they’re getting from those programs is just not worth it here in South Georgia.

“I was online for 12 and a half hours. In that 12 and a half hours being online, I did four rides, and I made a total of $34,” Gandy said.

Gandy said what he makes doesn’t even cover car maintenance and gas. He’s been driving for Uber and Lyft since 2019.

“Right now it’s probably at the lowest in terms of pay that it’s ever been for drivers,” he said.

He said in the past few months he’s gone to different cities like Atlanta and Valdosta to compare what he would make depending on where he was working. The results he got were what he expected.

“That’s the Atlanta airport. It was going a total distance of 13.4 miles, takes 24 minutes. The fare quoted to me was $15 for that,” he said.

Gandy added that the rideshare program’s low pay in South Georgia is why there is a shortage of drivers. That’s something that impacts customers like Shikera Daniels. She just moved to Tifton from Atlanta and relies on rideshares to get to her doctor’s appointments.

“It’s not as responsive as I’m normally used to being from Atlanta. Here in town, it is probably about a 10-minute wait if not longer,” she said. “I am seeing the growth in Tifton and would definitely benefit you know having transportation.”

Gandy said his rideshare program will offer lower fare rates and pay drivers fairly.

“If you’re going less than three or four miles, you’re looking at five bucks. Period. Beyond that, It’s a set mile-and-minute rate,” he said.

For Ride Local drivers, Brandon says 20% of their fares throughout the week will go back to his business. Daniels said she supports more pay for drivers.

“I’m more than happy to you know use their service knowing that the drivers are going to have a benefit for it,” she said.

Gandy said he’s hoping to expand Ride Local outside of Tifton to other parts of South Georgia to serve more people who need a ride.

