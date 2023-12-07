We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

New Tifton rideshare resource offering more transportation options

Residents are hoping that the new service will address the rideshare driver shortage.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton residents are voicing their concerns about a lack of transportation. The city doesn’t have public buses, nor taxis and, many say rideshare services aren’t worth it. Now a Tifton entrepreneur is offering a solution.

“It’s local drivers serving their local community at a fair rate and they’re making a livable income from the business.” said Brandon Gandy, creator of Ride Local.“Ride Local, you know, we’re born and raised here. We live here. We know what’s going on. We know what people can afford and we know how much drivers need to make to live here.”

Gandy said Ride Local will fill in the gaps of what he says popular rideshare apps like Lyft and Uber can’t fulfill.

Brandon Gandy said "Ride Local" was inspired by the concept behind "Shop Local".
Brandon Gandy said "Ride Local" was inspired by the concept behind "Shop Local".(walb)

Some drivers say the pay they’re getting from those programs is just not worth it here in South Georgia.

“I was online for 12 and a half hours. In that 12 and a half hours being online, I did four rides, and I made a total of $34,” Gandy said.

Gandy said what he makes doesn’t even cover car maintenance and gas. He’s been driving for Uber and Lyft since 2019.

“Right now it’s probably at the lowest in terms of pay that it’s ever been for drivers,” he said.

He said in the past few months he’s gone to different cities like Atlanta and Valdosta to compare what he would make depending on where he was working. The results he got were what he expected.

“That’s the Atlanta airport. It was going a total distance of 13.4 miles, takes 24 minutes. The fare quoted to me was $15 for that,” he said.

Tifton residents are voicing their concerns about a lack of transportation.

Gandy added that the rideshare program’s low pay in South Georgia is why there is a shortage of drivers. That’s something that impacts customers like Shikera Daniels. She just moved to Tifton from Atlanta and relies on rideshares to get to her doctor’s appointments.

“It’s not as responsive as I’m normally used to being from Atlanta. Here in town, it is probably about a 10-minute wait if not longer,” she said. “I am seeing the growth in Tifton and would definitely benefit you know having transportation.”

Gandy said his rideshare program will offer lower fare rates and pay drivers fairly.

“If you’re going less than three or four miles, you’re looking at five bucks. Period. Beyond that, It’s a set mile-and-minute rate,” he said.

For Ride Local drivers, Brandon says 20% of their fares throughout the week will go back to his business. Daniels said she supports more pay for drivers.

“I’m more than happy to you know use their service knowing that the drivers are going to have a benefit for it,” she said.

Gandy said he’s hoping to expand Ride Local outside of Tifton to other parts of South Georgia to serve more people who need a ride.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
APD: 2 suspects arrested in Albany double homicide case
Two people were shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One person died from their...
1 dead, 2 injured in Albany shooting, officials investigating
A 28-year-old man was shot, according to police.
1 arrested, 1 injured in late night Albany shooting
Outside of the Albany mall.
Investors see opportunity in Albany Mall despite nearly 30 vacant stores
Southern Mondy mugshot.
Man arrested in connection to Worth Co. narcotics investigation

Latest News

The detour change will go into effect Friday morning at 6a.m.
UPDATE: Detour to Phoebe ER entrance effective to begin soon
Coach Holton is not only a coach but he prides himself on putting his students first.. Our...
A+ Educator: Coach Richard Holton
Two people were shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One person died from their...
1 dead, 2 injured in Albany shooting, officials investigating
Congratulations teacher and coach Richard Holton of Mitchell County High School!
A+ Educator: Coach Richard Holton