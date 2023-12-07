We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Merry Acres Middle School resumes operation after alleged bomb threat

Merry Acres Middle School resumes operation after alleged bomb threat
Merry Acres Middle School resumes operation after alleged bomb threat(Viewer)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Merry Acres Middle School was evacuated early Thursday morning, due to an alleged bomb threat.

The Dougherty Co. Schools System released an initial statement, “Parents, This morning police are currently investigating an alleged bomb threat that was called into Merry Acres Middle School. The building has been evacuated and law enforcement officials are conducting interior and exterior sweeps of the building. We will keep you posted with updates.”

After a thorough investigation by officials nothing was found, according to Dougherty County Schools System.

At around 9 a.m. an updated statement was sent out to parents, “Parents, police have investigated an alleged bomb threat that was called into Merry Acres Middle School. After sweeping the building, nothing was found to be out of place and normal operations have resumed. Charges, including those for disrupting a public school, are pending against those involved. We thank you for your patience during this time. "

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One person died from their...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in Albany homicide, ‘brawl’ breaks out at Phoebe Main after shooting
Roberto Andablo Gaona, 32, knew Torres and the two has an infant child together. (GBI)....
Man convicted in 2022 Brooks Co. murder, now awaiting sentencing
Mug shots of Tray'veon Jackson, Tyshaundre Jackson and Basharia Tucker.
3 suspects arrested in connection to an Albany shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
Jaylin Luster, 24
Suspect named in shooting outside an Albany Circle K
A 28-year-old man was shot, according to police.
1 arrested, 1 injured in late night Albany shooting

Latest News

Merry Acres Middle School resumes operation after alleged bomb threat
Merry Acres Middle School resumes operation after alleged bomb threat
All three suspects arrested in connection to the shooting are currently in the Dougherty Co....
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in Albany homicide, ‘brawl’ breaks out at Phoebe Main after shooting
Mug shots of Tray'veon Jackson, Tyshaundre Jackson and Basharia Tucker.
3 suspects arrested in connection to an Albany shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
Two people were shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One person died from their...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in Albany homicide, ‘brawl’ breaks out at Phoebe Main after shooting