Merry Acres Middle School resumes operation after alleged bomb threat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Merry Acres Middle School was evacuated early Thursday morning, due to an alleged bomb threat.

The Dougherty Co. Schools System released an initial statement, “Parents, This morning police are currently investigating an alleged bomb threat that was called into Merry Acres Middle School. The building has been evacuated and law enforcement officials are conducting interior and exterior sweeps of the building. We will keep you posted with updates.”

After a thorough investigation by officials nothing was found, according to Dougherty County Schools System.

At around 9 a.m. an updated statement was sent out to parents, “Parents, police have investigated an alleged bomb threat that was called into Merry Acres Middle School. After sweeping the building, nothing was found to be out of place and normal operations have resumed. Charges, including those for disrupting a public school, are pending against those involved. We thank you for your patience during this time. "

