Man charged with arson in Douglas fire that caused $900K in damages

Photo of Randy Deloach
Photo of Randy Deloach(Source: Coffee Co. Jail)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee Co. man has now been arrested in connection to a fire at Douglas business in July 2023.

On July 3 around 11:30 p.m., the Douglas Fire Department was called to the science of fire a string of business at 1114 North Peterson Avenue. After the fire was put out the flames, investigators found that the fire had caused $900,000 in damages, according to the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety.

Locations including Liquidation Market, True Light Ministries Church, East of Eden Church, and Amazing Grace Bakery were damaged.

“Following a thorough fire scene examination and interviews with several witnesses, our arson investigators classified this fire as incendiary,” said Fire Commissioner King. “Analysis of the scene revealed the area of origin to be within the structure of the Liquidation Market, and the fire was ignited using an open flame lighter or match. Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities occurred as a result of this event.”

Randy Deloach, was arrested on Dec. 6 and taken to the Coffee County Jail.

