ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Starting from the day after Christmas and ending on New Year’s Day, Kwanzaa is a seven-day observance that encourages African Americans, and others, to embrace and remember African cultures and unity. According to the author of “Kwanzaa: Black Power and the Making of the African American holiday tradition,” Keith Mayes, only about two million out of the 40 million people in the US who identify as black celebrate the holiday. Although Kwanzaa is widely known, a lot of people don’t know its history.

Kwanzaa is an African American and pan-African holiday that celebrates culture and community. Created in 1966 during the Black Power movement by Doctor Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa celebrates seven principles over seven days.

Kibibi Mack-Shelton, PhD, Professor of African American Studies explains, “Kwanzaa is a Swahili word, and Kwanzaa, itself, is spelled K-W-A-N-Z-A, with one ‘A’. And it was used in the frame, ‘The Celebration of Fruit.’ what happened with the celebration, it was K-W-A-N-Z-A-A, to make it seven letters because Kwanzaa, itself, is celebrated over seven days.”

Although gifts are given and rituals are practiced, Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday – it’s a cultural one. Each of the seven days has a different focus. For example, the third day Ujima means collective work and responsibility. And the sixth day called Kuumba means creativity. And on the seventh day called Imani, there’s an ending feast.

“Kwanzaa represents one of the first holidays for African Americans that they, not only created, ‘but they can also celebrate openly with it.” says Mack-Shelton, PhD

Feel free to join in the celebration, ignite the sequel candles on the Kinara and embrace the spirit of unity.

A little-known fact: there is an official book on how to celebrate Kwanzaa called “Doctor Karenga’s Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Family, Community, and Culture,” written by the creator of Kwanzaa, as well as a website, officialkwanzaawebsite.org.

