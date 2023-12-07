GBI investigates Worth Co. officer involved shooting, no injuries reported

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened in Sylvester on Saturday afternoon, according to the release.

On Dec. 4, around 3:00 p.m., an officer with Sylvester Police Department (SPD) attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a person, later identified as Jaylen Walker, 20.

According to GBI, Walker was driving a Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen in Sylvester and refused to stop, that led the officer to shoot at the car.

Walker was not hit and left the scene traveling on Carter Road. While trying to escape, Walker crashed the Hyundai into a retention pond near Carter Road.

Walker was taken into custody with charges pending by the Georgia State Patrol and the Sylvester Police Department. Georgia State Patrol is conducting a traffic investigation.

Walker was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing and will be turned over to the Tift County Judicial Circuit for review, according to the GBI.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.