A+ Educator: Coach Richard Holton

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB News 10 shines a light on a South Georgia teacher who goes well beyond their job description. We call it our A+ Educator of the Month. WALB News 10′s Fallon Howard was there for the surprise award for a teacher at Mitchell County High School in Camilla.

Congratulations, Coach Richard Holton on being named an A+ Educator for December 2023. Coach Holton is not only a coach, but he prides himself on putting his students first.

Our audience appreciates your hard work and going above and beyond. On behalf of Mitchell EMC and WALB, we congratulate you on your accomplishments.

“Relationships, all coaches love to win and all coaches hate to lose, but none of that really matters unless you reach your players. And what really drives me over the years is the relationships with the kids and seeing them go and do and become successful adults,” said Holton, a world history teacher and baseball/football coach.

Coach Holton is not only a coach but he prides himself on putting his students first.. Our audience appreciates your hard work and going above and Beyond (Source: WALB)

Eddrick Williams is a Mitchell County High School football player and says Holton is someone who is caring and always available.

“It means being a part of a brotherhood that’s not so closely related by blood, but by relationships and how everything goes during the season,” said Williams.

Holton’s wife, Tammy Holton, has received her own honors, having been named Teacher of the Year in both Worth and Atkinson Counties. Now she’s enjoying seeing her husband recognized.

“I was excited because over the years he has sorta been in my shadow. So it’s finally great to see him shine by himself and for him to be awarded for his hard work on and off the coaching field,” said Tammy.

Mitchell County High School Principal Mike Simmons says a person’s character makes them a great leader.

“Slow and steady you just got to take every day every hour, and really motivate yourself to keep going. And have a passion for what you are doing, and believe in the process,” said Simmons.

Parents and students, it’s your time to vote for your favorite educator. Click here to nominate a special educator in your life.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.