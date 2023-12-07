Briefly cold and frosty

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind Wednesday morning’s cold front northwest winds ushered in drier and colder air across SGA. Tonight clear with calm winds for a freezing cold night. Lows drop into the low-mid 30s with widespread frost. Sunshine follows with a few high clouds rolling in as highs top upper 50s low 60s.

Friday kicks off cold with lows in the mid-upper 30s. Although clouds thicken dry conditions prevail with seasonal highs in the mid 60s.

For the weekend, briefly warming into the low 70s with a southerly wind. Clouds and moisture increase with rain chances ramping up Saturday evening into Sunday. Definitely wetter with periods of moderate to heavy rain Sunday. Rain moves out as a cold front passes. Behind the boundary, gradual clearing, breezy and turning colder into early week. Expect rainfall amounts of 1-2″ over the weekend.

