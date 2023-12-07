We're Hiring Wednesday
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted on kidnapping charge in Thomasville

Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.
Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.(Source: Thomasville Police Department)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently wanted by Thomasville police on criminal charges including kidnapping, according to a release.

Kendrick Jackson Jr. is wanted on charges of kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is considered armed and dangerous by officials, so caution is being urged.

If you see him, you are asked the call the Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Albany's Gingerbread Christmas Parade route road closures
